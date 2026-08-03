Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 19,499 Billiontoone, Inc. $BLLN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Billiontoone has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLLN

Insider Buying and Selling at Billiontoone

In related news, CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,270. This trade represents a 95.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 208,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,880,000. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 153,049 shares of company stock worth $16,768,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company's stock.

Billiontoone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLLN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 252.00. Billiontoone, Inc. has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $140.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The company's revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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