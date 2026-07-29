Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,811 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Repligen worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Up 10.9%

RGEN stock opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Key Repligen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Revenue rose 12% year over year to $204.1 million, exceeding the roughly $201.6 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.54 surpassed expectations of approximately $0.45. Organic revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued order momentum. Repligen Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales in Q2 CY2026

Revenue rose 12% year over year to $204.1 million, exceeding the roughly $201.6 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.54 surpassed expectations of approximately $0.45. Organic revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued order momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Repligen raised its organic revenue-growth forecast to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 analyst consensus. Total reported revenue is projected at $813 million-$835 million. Repligen Reports Q2 Results and Updates 2026 Guidance

Repligen raised its organic revenue-growth forecast to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 analyst consensus. Total reported revenue is projected at $813 million-$835 million. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted margins improved: Adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0% a year earlier. Management also cited better visibility into second-half performance.

Adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0% a year earlier. Management also cited better visibility into second-half performance. Positive Sentiment: BioLife Solutions acquisition adds a strategic catalyst: Repligen said its planned acquisition should strengthen its cell-therapy platform and potentially contribute to revenue growth, margin expansion and adjusted EPS over time. Repligen Jumps After Q2 Beat and Higher 2026 Outlook

Repligen said its planned acquisition should strengthen its cell-therapy platform and potentially contribute to revenue growth, margin expansion and adjusted EPS over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: William Blair maintained a Buy rating, citing the quarterly beat, raised guidance and broad-based demand strength. Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.

William Blair maintained a Buy rating, citing the quarterly beat, raised guidance and broad-based demand strength. Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160. Neutral Sentiment: Repligen ended June with $810 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing financial flexibility for operations and the pending acquisition.

Repligen ended June with $810 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing financial flexibility for operations and the pending acquisition. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability declined: Net income fell to $5.0 million from $14.9 million, and GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.09 from $0.26. The decline was influenced by higher taxes and other adjustments, while GAAP operating income was essentially flat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,055. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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