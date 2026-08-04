Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,055 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 16,878.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $70,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 444.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ACM Research by 1,406.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,982 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACM Research by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 515,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACM Research by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $331,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $3,432,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.50.

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ACM Research Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.96.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. ACM Research's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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