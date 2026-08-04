Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX - Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,533,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,886,000 after buying an additional 960,109 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the company's stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,792 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $629.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 18.71%.Dropbox's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $27.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew William Moore sold 8,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $232,773.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,599.09. This represents a 64.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ashraf Alkarmi sold 22,700 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $632,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,080,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,109,583.56. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,542. 35.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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