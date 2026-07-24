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Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its AT&T stake by 3.6% in the first quarter, selling 109,100 shares but still holding nearly 2.93 million shares valued at about $84.9 million.
  • AT&T recently beat second-quarter EPS estimates with adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, even though revenue came in slightly below expectations. Investors focused on strong wireless and broadband customer additions, plus improving free cash flow.
  • Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and said it plans faster share repurchases, while analysts remain generally positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.19.
  • Five stocks we like better than AT&T.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929,311 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in AT&T were worth $84,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE T opened at $22.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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