Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $110,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,220.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,124.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The company has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,035.16 and its 200 day moving average is $921.40.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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