Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,434 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Veralto were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Veralto by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock worth $119,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 174,223 shares of the company's stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 291,695 shares of the company's stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,532 shares of the company's stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Stock Up 4.3%

Veralto stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

More Veralto News

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Veralto Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Veralto reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the roughly $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also exceeded expectations. Quarterly revenue totaled $1.47 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of approximately $1.45 billion. Veralto posted a 17.33% net margin and 34.63% return on equity, supporting the view that profitability remains strong. Veralto Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue totaled $1.47 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of approximately $1.45 billion. Veralto posted a 17.33% net margin and 34.63% return on equity, supporting the view that profitability remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Full-year earnings guidance was raised above consensus. Veralto projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.35–$4.43 per share, compared with the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. This upward outlook revision is likely the most important catalyst for the favorable investor response.

Veralto projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.35–$4.43 per share, compared with the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. This upward outlook revision is likely the most important catalyst for the favorable investor response. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was essentially in line. The company forecast earnings of $1.06–$1.09 per share, versus consensus of $1.07, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside relative to expectations.

The company forecast earnings of $1.06–$1.09 per share, versus consensus of $1.07, suggesting continued growth but limited near-term upside relative to expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO stock sale creates a minor overhang. CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares worth about $674,000 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. She continued to own 124,085 shares, reducing the likelihood that investors view the transaction as a signal about business prospects. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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