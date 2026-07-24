Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,396 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 308,581 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Oracle were worth $145,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $119.44 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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