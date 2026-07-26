Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 216,394 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $49.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Further Reading

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