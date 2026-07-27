Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.49 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,183 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 125,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Vipshop worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10,007.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,570 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the technology company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 535,669 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 395,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,862,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.50 target price on Vipshop and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vipshop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.68.

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Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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