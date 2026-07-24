Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $134.25 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $134,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $539.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.02 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Article Title

AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled its new Helios AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Article Title

AMD unveiled its new AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to $685 , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Article Title

AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Article Title

Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Negative Sentiment: Late-day weakness in the technology sector is creating some pressure on AMD and other AI stocks, partly due to capex and macro concerns. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $480.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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