Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,010 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $110,045,000 after acquiring an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total value of $178,941.75. Following the sale, the director owned 450 shares in the company, valued at $247,765.50. This represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,960,240.32. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 493,833 shares of company stock valued at $275,841,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $528.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.69. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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