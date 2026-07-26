Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.03 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,645 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 64,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $76.55 and a one year high of $101.79. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is 37.35%.

Key Headlines Impacting Nasdaq

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Article Title

Nasdaq delivered a solid Q2 beat on both earnings and revenue, with strong growth in index and FinTech driving better-than-expected results and record Market Services performance. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Article Title

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target to $102, indicating improved valuation expectations even though the rating remained market perform. Neutral Sentiment: Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Article Title

Nasdaq’s July short-interest report showed 0 shares short and a 0.0-day days-to-cover figure, which appears more like a data anomaly than a meaningful trading signal. Neutral Sentiment: The company also ended its Miami case and sold its fund secondaries business, a portfolio move that may be viewed as strategic housekeeping rather than a major earnings driver. Article Title

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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