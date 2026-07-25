Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $26.08 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,184 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Target were worth $26,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $136.85 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's payout ratio is 61.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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