Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,931 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 933.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,682 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $151,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,632,000 after purchasing an additional 744,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,523,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,345,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $102,623,000 after purchasing an additional 268,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.1%

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.68 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Euronet Worldwide's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

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Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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