Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.53 Million Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 234.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,522 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 201,545 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.25.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SBRA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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