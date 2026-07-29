Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,675 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 72,613 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 557 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 654 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LVS opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 133.90% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Further Reading

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