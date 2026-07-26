Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,203 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 194,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report).

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