Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in EPR Properties $EPR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,599 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,061.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 222,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.97.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.17%.

EPR Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EPR Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter FFO was $1.42 per share , up from $1.24 a year earlier and above the $1.35 consensus estimate. Revenue increased approximately 10% to 30% year over year, depending on the reporting measure, and exceeded analysts’ forecasts. EPR Properties Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter FFO was , up from $1.24 a year earlier and above the $1.35 consensus estimate. Revenue increased approximately 10% to 30% year over year, depending on the reporting measure, and exceeded analysts’ forecasts. Positive Sentiment: EPR raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $5.41–$5.57 , from its previous $5.37–$5.53 range and above the $5.31 analyst consensus. The higher outlook suggests management expects continued operating strength. EPR Properties Boosts Investments and Updates 2026 Outlook

EPR raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to , from its previous $5.37–$5.53 range and above the $5.31 analyst consensus. The higher outlook suggests management expects continued operating strength. Positive Sentiment: The REIT also increased its 2026 investment-spending guidance, signaling greater confidence in expanding its experiential real estate portfolio and potentially supporting future growth. EPR Properties Raises 2026 Investment Spending Guidance

The REIT also increased its 2026 investment-spending guidance, signaling greater confidence in expanding its experiential real estate portfolio and potentially supporting future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to assign EPR a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating a constructive but not uniformly bullish view. EPR Properties Receives Moderate Buy Consensus Rating

Brokerages continue to assign EPR a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating a constructive but not uniformly bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS of $0.79, while beating estimates, declined from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. That year-over-year comparison may temper the positive reaction, although FFO and revenue trends were stronger measures for this REIT.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Huntington assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.50.

View Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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