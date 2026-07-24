Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Lam Research were worth $125,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,973,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,489,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $319.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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