Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $259,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the company's stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company's stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.1% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the company's stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 325.4% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,376 shares of the company's stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Reuters article

The FDA granted marketing authorization for J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, a potentially meaningful new business in soft-tissue robotics that could expand the MedTech division. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies Tecvayli and Talvey , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. PR Newswire article

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage data for its multiple myeloma therapies and , with the MonumenTAL-6 study showing large reductions in progression risk and death, strengthening the company’s oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also responding to J&J’s recent quarterly earnings beat and upbeat 2026 outlook, which has boosted sentiment around the stock and drawn interest from ETF investors. Positive Sentiment: J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance article

J&J raised its dividend, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock and supporting demand from dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. MarketBeat article

Several articles were commentary pieces discussing J&J’s valuation, ETF exposure, and investor attention, but they do not add a new fundamental catalyst on their own. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters report said a judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, which could still keep legal uncertainty in focus despite being framed as a procedural win for J&J. Reuters article

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $259.34 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here