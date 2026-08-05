Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,101 shares of the company's stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.97.

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Key Headlines Impacting BellRing Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 net sales rose 4% year over year to $570.4 million , beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $548.7 million. BellRing also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $2.335 billion-$2.375 billion , above the roughly $2.3 billion consensus. BellRing Brands Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Fiscal Q3 net sales rose 4% year over year to , beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $548.7 million. BellRing also raised its full-year revenue outlook to , above the roughly $2.3 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fiscal-year adjusted EBITDA of $275 million-$295 million , providing investors with updated profitability targets despite near-term pressure from inventory actions. Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Management forecast fiscal-year adjusted EBITDA of , providing investors with updated profitability targets despite near-term pressure from inventory actions. Neutral Sentiment: BellRing reported Q3 operating profit of $65.4 million, net earnings of $34.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78.3 million. Each figure included a pretax $10 million inventory-related charge , making the underlying performance harder to assess. BellRing Brands Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BellRing reported Q3 operating profit of $65.4 million, net earnings of $34.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $78.3 million. Each figure included a pretax , making the underlying performance harder to assess. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.30 per share , missing the $0.37 consensus estimate and falling from $0.55 a year earlier. The earnings miss is the main reason investors reacted negatively despite the revenue beat. BellRing Brands Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Adjusted earnings were , missing the $0.37 consensus estimate and falling from $0.55 a year earlier. The earnings miss is the main reason investors reacted negatively despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Management said inventory-related actions will create a $28 million pretax unfavorable impact for the full fiscal year, signaling continued margin pressure and reducing the quality of the earnings outlook. BellRing Brands Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $44.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 6.78%.The firm had revenue of $570.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $548.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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