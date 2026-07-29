Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,436 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Gold Fields were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 20.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GFI opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gold Fields Right Now?

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines