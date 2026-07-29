Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,436 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Gold Fields were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 20.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

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Gold Fields Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GFI opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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