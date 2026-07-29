Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 121,141 Shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,049 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Millrose Properties worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $101,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Millrose Properties by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,117,152 shares of the company's stock worth $630,769,000 after buying an additional 2,960,066 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 3,794,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,336,000 after buying an additional 2,040,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,080,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,761,000 after buying an additional 950,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,806,000 after buying an additional 908,189 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millrose Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.67.

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Millrose Properties Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE MRP opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company's revenue was up 135.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This is an increase from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. Millrose Properties's payout ratio is 110.39%.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other news, insider Darren Richman acquired 195,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $5,325,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 416,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,360,960. This trade represents a 88.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson acquired 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $121,320.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,820. The trade was a 14.40% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 240,532 shares of company stock worth $6,567,048 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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