Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 149,580 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Welltower worth $211,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management grew its stake in Welltower by 50.5% during the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,658,479 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,607,000 after acquiring an additional 247,637 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WELL opened at $247.19 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.24 and a 1-year high of $250.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.89.

View Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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