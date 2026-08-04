Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 162,124 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Full Truck Alliance's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura set a $11.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance NYSE: YMM operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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