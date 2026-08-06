Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 164,117 Shares of Certara, Inc. $CERT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 164,117 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Certara were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Certara by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 50.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 499.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.95.

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Certara Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Certara stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.09 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

More Certara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Certara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Certara completed its previously authorized $100 million share-repurchase program , and its board approved an additional $50 million for buybacks. The expanded repurchase authorization may support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the stock. Certara Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Certara completed its previously authorized , and its board approved an additional for buybacks. The expanded repurchase authorization may support earnings per share and signal management confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance. The earnings discussion also highlighted relative strength in Certara’s software business, which helped offset pressure in its services operations. Certara Earnings Call: Software Strength Amid Services Strain

Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance. The earnings discussion also highlighted relative strength in Certara’s software business, which helped offset pressure in its services operations. Neutral Sentiment: Certara appointed Julien Perrier as chief commercial officer , representing a leadership transition in a role important to sales execution and growth. The longer-term effect will depend on whether the change improves commercial momentum. Certara Announces Leadership Change in Commercial Executive Role

Certara appointed , representing a leadership transition in a role important to sales execution and growth. The longer-term effect will depend on whether the change improves commercial momentum. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $93.27 million , below the $98.09 million consensus and down 10.8% year over year . Adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share also missed estimates of approximately $0.09 to $0.10, although EPS improved from $0.07 a year earlier. Certara Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was , below the $98.09 million consensus and down . Adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share also missed estimates of approximately $0.09 to $0.10, although EPS improved from $0.07 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target from $6.50 to $7.50 but retained an equal-weight rating, implying analysts see limited upside after the recent rebound. Barclinga analyst action

Certara Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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