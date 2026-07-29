Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 33,790 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Yum China were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,957,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,971,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,317,000 after buying an additional 236,736 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,959,000 after buying an additional 4,148,966 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 752,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 224,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 171,689 shares of the company's stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 125,420 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

View Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Yum China has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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