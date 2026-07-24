Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 38,119 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,180 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 38,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Amphenol were worth $67,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after purchasing an additional 888,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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