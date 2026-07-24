Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 47,318 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 47,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $98,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,862 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Trending Headlines about Digital Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here