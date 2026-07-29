Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 86,486 Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR $KSPI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,639 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSPI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. North of South Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSPI. Zacks Research raised shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.67.

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Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.7978 dividend. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's dividend payout ratio is 64.30%.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Free Report).

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