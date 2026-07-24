Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,331 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $118,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 3,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,559 shares in the company, valued at $24,326,071.43. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,236,570.46. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $562.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $542.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $739.67. The company has a market cap of $446.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 target price on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

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Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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