Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,834 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at $22,957,345.99. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock worth $746,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.0%

PEG opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $76.05 and a one year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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