Public Storage $PSA Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Public Storage were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,576,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $963,177,000 after purchasing an additional 177,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $633,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,184,979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $635,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,940,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $560,535,000 after purchasing an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PSA

Public Storage Trading Down 0.0%

PSA stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.88. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.54 and a 52 week high of $313.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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