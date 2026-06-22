Pullen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,237 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $334.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.24 and a 200-day moving average of $346.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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