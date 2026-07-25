Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paysign, Inc. $PAYS

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058,210 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 595,650 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.73% of Paysign worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paysign by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,500 shares of the company's stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paysign by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Get Paysign alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,663,142.09. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,315. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paysign Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.72. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.01 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PAYS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Paysign from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysign

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paysign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paysign wasn't on the list.

While Paysign currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here