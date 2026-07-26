Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,826 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $742,438,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $532,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,319 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,440.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 466,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $228,572,000 after acquiring an additional 435,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $406,216,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 140.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 471,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,805,000 after acquiring an additional 275,659 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Ameriprise Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Ameriprise Earnings Call Highlights ROE and Growth

Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Benzinga report on price target increase

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters noted that second-quarter profit rose on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets. Ameriprise Financial quarterly profit rises on higher fee income

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $528.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.37 and a 12 month high of $550.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $476.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is 16.40%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

Further Reading

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