Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE JNJ opened at $263.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.32. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $634.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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