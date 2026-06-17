Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $14,682,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 20.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSW opened at $275.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,758. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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