Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $2,273.73 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,452.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $833.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle.

Analysts and market commentary say AI demand is fundamentally changing the NAND market, supporting the bullish case for Sandisk and the broader memory cycle. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK.

Bank of America reportedly raised its price target to $2,100 as the global NAND shortage worsens, adding to investor enthusiasm for SNDK. Positive Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum.

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, rallied alongside Micron and Western Digital as traders positioned ahead of Micron’s earnings, reinforcing sector momentum. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Article title

Articles highlighted Sandisk’s huge year-to-date gain and record-high trading levels, which can draw momentum buyers and ETF inflows tied to storage and AI themes. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly.

Several pieces focused on Sandisk’s strong performance, including its role in free-cash-flow ETFs and comments from investors who have made large gains, which may help sentiment but do not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant.

One report said SNDK could be significantly overvalued after its recent surge, which is a cautionary note for investors even as the stock remains buoyant. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are starting to emerge after the explosive rally, and any disappointment in future earnings or memory pricing could spark volatility in SNDK.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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