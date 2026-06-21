Purpose Unlimited Inc. Invests $817,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,757 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after buying an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after buying an additional 1,484,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.77. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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