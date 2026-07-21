Puzo Michael J Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Puzo Michael J cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $421.84 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $405.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Barclays raises UnitedHealth price target

Barclays raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to $441 from $429 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock’s post-earnings setup. Positive Sentiment: Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Wall Street sees more room to run

Truist, Oppenheimer, and KeyBanc also lifted targets to $500, signaling that analysts see more room for UnitedHealth’s shares to run after the strong quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Yahoo Finance momentum stock article

Media coverage highlighted UnitedHealth as a momentum stock, with several articles asking whether the recent strength and earnings performance make UNH an attractive buy for growth-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. House passes FECA accountability bill

Congress passed H.R. 8823, a bill aimed at strengthening provider accountability in FECA. While the measure could increase compliance scrutiny for healthcare providers, its direct financial impact on UnitedHealth is uncertain at this stage. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged that UnitedHealth’s CFO warned that cost pressures are still not fully solved, suggesting that margin concerns could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. CFO warning after earnings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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