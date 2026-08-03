PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires 5,248 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 498.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology comprises about 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $514,687,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,071,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $652,241,000 after purchasing an additional 327,302 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,553,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $488,950,000 after purchasing an additional 178,679 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $294,377,000 after purchasing an additional 272,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $307,333,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $567.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $520.02 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $552.95 and its 200-day moving average is $447.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $625.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm's revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Carpenter Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 earnings exceeded expectations: Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. CRS Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Carpenter reported adjusted earnings of $3.23 per share, ahead of the $3.09 consensus estimate and up from $2.21 a year earlier. The company also posted 12.6% year-over-year revenue growth, supporting the market’s view that profitability is accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined an ambitious growth trajectory: Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. CRS Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth Outlook

Carpenter entered fiscal 2027 with record profitability, improving aerospace demand and a fiscal 2029 operating-income target of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. The outlook reinforces expectations for sustained demand in aerospace and other high-performance materials markets. Positive Sentiment: BTIG became more bullish: BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside.

BTIG raised its price target from $450 to $620 and assigned a “buy” rating, indicating confidence that Carpenter’s earnings growth and industry exposure can support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain positive but targets are being recalibrated: JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish.

JPMorgan trimmed its target from $705 to $700 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, and Susquehanna reduced its target from $680 to $600 but retained a “positive” rating. These changes suggest valuation or near-term execution concerns, but neither firm turned bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue performance was mixed relative to estimates: Carpenter reported quarterly revenue of $679.7 million. Although revenue increased year over year, it was below the $863.3 million consensus cited in one report, creating a potential concern despite the EPS beat and strong profitability.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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