PVG Asset Management Corp Buys 11,467 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PVG Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 498.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PVG Asset Management Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after buying an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $529.46.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $476.15 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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