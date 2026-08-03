PVG Asset Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Free Report) by 167.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,907 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of GRAIL worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GRAIL by 15,733.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GRAIL by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GRAIL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GRAIL by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of GRAIL stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.47. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

More GRAIL News

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: GRAIL will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 11. Management’s appearance could provide updates on commercial execution, adoption of its Galleri cancer-detection test and future growth plans. GRAIL to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

GRAIL will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 11. Management’s appearance could provide updates on commercial execution, adoption of its Galleri cancer-detection test and future growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: GRAIL is expected to report its next quarterly results on Wednesday. The report may become the next major catalyst, particularly given the company’s continued losses and the market’s focus on revenue growth, cash usage and guidance. GRAIL Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GRAIL is expected to report its next quarterly results on Wednesday. The report may become the next major catalyst, particularly given the company’s continued losses and the market’s focus on revenue growth, cash usage and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized or reiterated a securities class action against GRAIL and certain executives, covering investors who purchased shares between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. The firms allege federal securities-law violations connected with investor losses and are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants.

Multiple law firms publicized or reiterated a securities class action against GRAIL and certain executives, covering investors who purchased shares between May 13, 2025, and February 19, 2026. The firms allege federal securities-law violations connected with investor losses and are soliciting lead-plaintiff applicants. Negative Sentiment: The August 4, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is generating repeated investor alerts from Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, and other firms. Although the allegations have not been proven, the concentration of notices can increase uncertainty around potential damages, legal expenses and management attention. Rosen Law Firm GRAIL Investor Deadline Notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAL. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GRAIL in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRAIL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,001,117.04. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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