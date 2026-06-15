PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 23,376 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,739 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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