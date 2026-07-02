Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 327,596 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301,089 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 327,596 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 7.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $226,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Advance Auto Parts's payout ratio is 138.89%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

See Also

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