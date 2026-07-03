Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $420.84 and its 200-day moving average is $368.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations.

Analysts remain broadly constructive on TSMC, with several reports highlighting strong AI-chip demand, expanding advanced-node capacity, and continued earnings growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips.

TSMC is expanding its global 3-nanometer footprint across Taiwan, Arizona, and Japan, reinforcing its position as a key supplier for AI and high-performance computing chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions.

Recent commentary suggests TSMC remains a preferred way to play the AI semiconductor boom, supported by manufacturing leadership and estimate revisions. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider purchase by a TSMC vice president added a modest confidence signal, while analyst sentiment remains centered on a “Buy” view.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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