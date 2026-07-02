Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 205,880 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.22% of Global Payments worth $781,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,260 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $111.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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