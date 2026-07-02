Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 299,986 shares during the period. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.69% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $339,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

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Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 402.0%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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